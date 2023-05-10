AFRICAN Union Special Envoy for the African Medicines Agency Michel Hamala Sidibe says many countries on the continent have a doctor to patient ratio of 1:40,000. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Medland Hospital Health Week last week Thursday, Sidibe said more than half of Africa’s population lacked access to health care services. Michel SIDIBE: “Today, we are seeing clearly that we face limited access to quality health care in Africa. Health care in Africa is a major concern. Our continent bears 25 per cent of the world’s disease burden. Shockingly, over half of Africa’s 1.3 billion people lack access to health care services. Less than two per cent of the world’s doctors live in sub-saharan Africa. And many…...



