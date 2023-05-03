AFRICAN Union Special Envoy for the African Medicines Agency Michel Hamala Sidibe says many countries on the continent have a doctor to patient ratio of 1:40,000. And Sidibe has lamented that Africa imports 85 to 90 per cent of its medicines, asking governments to change this for economic reasons. Meanwhile, Sidibe says although Africa is home to the most genetically diverse population, it only contributes less than two per cent of genomic data. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Medland Hospital Health Week last week Thursday, Sidibe said more than half of Africa’s population lacked access to health care services. “The disease we experienced with Covid took less than three months to move from China to more than 150…...



