THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is concerned that the continued delay by the government to announce a way forward for Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) may prove retrogressive and counterproductive for the country’s economy. CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo remembers that in mid-July Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe had said government was on the verge of announcing the preferred bidder and went on to set July 31, 2023 as deadline, a commitment which could not be fulfilled. Isaac MWAIPOPO: “The delays are retrogressive and counterproductive for the economy, especially the Copperbelt economy which heavily relies on mining activities. I also think that the prolonged closure of these significant mines jeopardises the government’s…...