EVENTS of the past one month have put the ruling party on a wrong footing with democracy advocates and human rights defenders. In the past week, we have seen strong statements from a consortium of Civil Society Organisations, the church mother bodies, Law Association of Zambia and foreign missions accredited to Zambia. In the case of the statement from the American Embassy, it was quite surprising because a lot of people believed that these are the darlings of the ruling party. According to the Americans, UPND has been failing to uphold democracy and to accord citizens their constitutionally enshrined rights. Ambassador Michael GONZALES: “The United States is concerned about recent actions by Zambian authorities that have infringed upon the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.