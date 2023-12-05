FOR every citizen who voted for the UPND, every member who suffered, risked life and sacrificed resources to get the UPND in power; every Zambian who endured the terror of the Patriotic Front; it must be very painful to see what is happening to the ruling party. We believe we speak for many when we say this is not what was envisaged. First of all, the amount of goodwill that the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema had coming into government is incomparable. Maybe only Frederick Chiluba comes close. This means they came with such a loud mandate from citizens that could easily have made them stay in power for a very long time. This may not be the case looking…...



