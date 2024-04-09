THE Zambia Police Service has been a subject of mockery and ridicule in the past few days after it withdrew a police call out served on Copperbelt based Catholic Priest Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa. This public condemnation is a continuation of the negative public sentiments that started when it was reported that the religious leader had been summoned for questioning over his Easter Sunday Church sermon, in which he preached against lying politicians. According to the police, they wanted the priest for what they deem as hate speech in his homily. They said as police, they have the legal mandate to investigate all forms of criminal activity, regardless of where they occur. But the church sermon in question was far...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.