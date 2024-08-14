HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has given his phone number to employees of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), urging them to report any issues that may be hidden by management to him. Recently, the agency came under fire after it was established that a consignment of 61 containers of drugs were diverted to a private facility. The scandal left the Ministry of Health in a precarious situation with ZAMMSA management in a counter accusation with former minister of health Sylvia Masebo, on who caused the problem. Newly appointed minister, Muchima pledges to have a direct connection with ZAMMSA workers, calling on them to report any mismanagement directly. Elijah MUCHIMA: “Colleagues, I want to be open. We need to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.