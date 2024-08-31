ONCE again, Zambia’s prolific National Soccer Team striker, Fashion Sakala, will not be part of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifier matches against Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone. According to the squad confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), the Saudi Arabia-based Sakala has been excluded, despite scoring for his Saudi Pro League club Al-Fayha just a day before the coach unveiled his squad. It’s now approaching a full year since Sakala last represented Zambia on the international stage. This exclusion is the latest chapter in a troubling saga between Sakala and national team coach Avram Grant. The rift began when Sakala accused Coach Grant of trying to coerce him into signing with Grant’s agent, Nir Karin....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.