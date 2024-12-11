YESTERDAY’S ruling by the Constitutional Court declaring former President Edgar Lungu ineligible to contest future presidential elections marks a significant moment in Zambia’s democratic journey. This judgment, though contentious, represents a necessary reset—a correction of judicial precedence that had previously bent under political pressure. It is regrettable that the court found itself in an awkward and, quite frankly, embarrassing position of overturning its earlier decision, but this outcome underscores a critical truth: when justice strays, a course of correction is imperative for the integrity of the nation’s laws and institutions. In our opinion, the court’s willingness to depart from its previous decision is commendable and indicative of a judiciary that is striving to restore its independence and credibility. As Judge...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here