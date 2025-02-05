PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda says when Mr Edgar Lungu becomes president again in 2026, he will ensure that incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema’s private residence, “Community House” is forfeited to the State. Mr Lubinda, the former minister of justice, is obviously dreaming or hallucinating to suggest that former president Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot in next year’s elections. This case is closed, the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the land regarding constitutional disputes has already made its decision, barring the former president from contesting any future elections because he exhausted his chances. We don’t understand why an opposition party with the highest number of opposition MPs in the House can be sticking to that time-wasting, hopeless argument....



