FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says Zambians should not be imposed with a limitation when it comes to accessing contracts. Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Ng’andu said the 20 percent allocation of sub-contracts to Zambian firms in the new Public Procurement Act should be changed. “We have addressed the issue of Zambians and the way we have addressed it is to deal with what currently exists which is Zambians have access to 20 percent of the contracts, remember the infamous 20 percent? You will be subcontracted....



