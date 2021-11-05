Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya speaks during the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget town hall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BANK of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says the country has to increase its production capacity in order to reduce the inflation rate to a single digit. The annual rate of inflation for the month of October showed a decrease to 21.1 percent from 22.1 percent recorded in September 2021. In an interview, Dr Kalyaya said the Bank of Zambia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, was working towards reducing the inflation rate to a single digit. “I think there are two aspects to that, one is getting...