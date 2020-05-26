MANIPAL International Printing Press, a company engaged in the business of providing brand packaging services, has dragged Tangy Drinks Limited to court claiming over US $17,700, being balance owed it for the supply of Bopp Wrappers.

Manipal International Printing Press wants Tangy Drinks Limited, which deals in the business of manufacturing of beverages, to pay it damages for breach of contract.

It also wants interests on all sums due at the commercial bank lending rate until full payment, as well as costs.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, May 4, this year, Manipal International Printing Press explained that by an agreement made sometime last year, Tangy Drinks Limited engaged it for the supply of Bopp Wrappers totalling US $17,771.00.

The company added that it duly performed its obligations under the said agreement by supplying the said Bopp Wrappers.

Manipal International Printing Press, however, stated that in breach of the agreement and despite numerous reminders and correspondence, Tangy Drinks Limited had wilfully neglected or refused to pay it the said US $17,771.00.

“As a result of the foregoing, a letter of demand dated March 30, 2020, was written to Tangy Drinks Limited by the plaintiffs’ advocates to recover the outstanding debt amounting to US $17,771.00. Tangy Drinks Limited has since not responded to the said letter of demand nor indicated any effort to settle the outstanding debt as at April 27, 2020,” read the statement of claim.

It stated that as a result, it had suffered loss, damages and inconvenience.