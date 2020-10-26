Lusaka Province party Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta with Sesheke MP Romeo Kang'ombe at Lusaka High Court during the ruling on the Sesheke Parliamentary Election petition on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been granted K200,000 bail his own recognisance with two sureties of Chinsali District bound in the like sum.

And Kang’ombe’s lawyer, Cornelius Mweetwa, says his client has met the bail conditions.

When his case came up before the Chinsali Magistrates’ Court, Monday, Kang’ombe pleaded not guilty to two counts of abduction and two counts of assault on a police officer.

“He appeared today (Monday) at Chinsali Subordinate Court before Honourable Julius Malata, and that he pleaded not guilty to the charge of abduction of two police officers, contrary to section 253, and 255 of the penal code and also the charge of assault on police officers, contrary to section 252 B of the penal code. The Court has since adjourned the matter to 25th November for commencement of trial and the Court in the meantime has granted bail in the sum of K200,000 in his personal recognisance,” Mweetwa said in an interview.

“The bail conditions have been met, yes, because K200,000 in recognisance is not a cash bail, it can only be payable if they default. So, the only other condition was to produce two suitable sureties. We already have those two suitable sureties. So, as it stands, bail conditions have been met; I am just doing procedures and, effectively he is out, because we are just waiting for the Court to finish other matters and sign the documents, otherwise, the only condition is two suitable sureties. The money is in personal recognisance so it is not a hassle.”

And Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central UPND member of parliament, said Kang’ombe was in high spirits and looked forward to the commencement of trial.

“Everything is calm here and Honourable Kang’ombe is in high spirits that is how far I can go, speaking as his lawyer. I can say my client is looking good, he is in high spirits, and as State Council, we look forward to the commencement of trial so that we can vigorously and robustly defend our client,” said Mweetwa.