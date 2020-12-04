Former Community Development and Social Services Minister Emerine Kabanshi with her lawyer Katindo Mwale at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set January 8, 2021, for ruling on case or no case to answer in a matter in which former Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi is charged with willful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement involving the Social Cash Transfer programme.

This was after the State closed its case yesterday after calling 11 witnesses to testify in the matter.

Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale ordered that the defence should file their written submissions on or before December 17, 2020, while the State should file theirs on or before December 31, 2020.

He set January 8, next year as date of ruling on whether or not Kabanshi has a case to answer.

In this matter, it is alleged that Kabanshi between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018 in Lusaka, as a minister concerned in the administration and management at the ministry of Community Development and Social Services, willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure and guidelines relating to procurement by extending the scope of coverage of contract number MCDSS/SP/10/2017 between ZAMPOST MCDSS to include three provinces and two districts under Social Cash Transfer programme.

In count two, it is alleged that Kabanshi during the same period willfully failed to comply the law, procedures and guidelines relating to procurement when re-engaging ZAMPOST as payment service provider under contract number MCDSS/10/2017 for Social Cash Transfer programme following the termination of the said contract.

Meanwhile, UPND member, Matomola Likwanya has denied allegedly conducting himself in a disorderly manner at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Likwanya, 29, a teacher, was arrested on November 18, this year, when he staged a lone protest against the decision by UNZA management to bar students with arrears from writing their examinations.

He has now now pleaded not guilty to the charge of Idle and disorderly persons before magistrate Mwandu Sakala.

Magistrate Sakala has also granted the accused bail of K5,000 in his own recognizance with one working sureity from a reputable institution.

The matter comes up on December 11, 2020 for mention and fixing of trial dates.

In this matter, it is alleged that Likwanya, who is UPND vice information and publicity secretary, on November 18, this year, in Lusaka being a person at a public place namely University of Zambia, did conduct himself in a disorderly manner.