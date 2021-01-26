A 49-YEAR-OLD pastor has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a former congregant after they had a disagreement. Allegations in this case are that Pastor Christopher Tembo (accused) wanted to continue fellowshipping in the “Church of God World Mission” after he defected from the said Church, to “Church of God Zambia”. However, the victim in the matter, Simon Tembo, and others expressed concern over the said decision. And on November 5, 2020, Simon Tembo was at his nephew’s (John Phiri) house, when the said Pastor...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.