CHIEF Registrar of the Judiciary and director of court operations Charles Kafunda says the Judiciary has put in place new rules in order for the Constitutional Court to effectively deal with a possible presidential election petition. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kafunda said the Judiciary had come up with interventions to ensure that the presidential election petition would be heard within the period set by the constitution, if at all it arises. He explained that the presidential election petition would now be determined based on affidavit evidence....



