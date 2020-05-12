A robber is battling for his life in the Chipata Central Hospital intensive care unit after being involved in a shooting incident with the police in Eastern Province.

On Saturday afternoon, Police sealed off Chipata Central Hospital after a dramatic shooting incident in which three armed robbers exchanged gunfire along the hospital road with police officers.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed the shooting in an interview, saying the criminals, two of whom were from Lusaka, attempted to flee in a Toyota Noah but luck was not on their side as police managed to gun them down.

“Two of the robbers died while the other one survived and he is still admitted to Chipata Central Hospital. Those who died are from Lusaka while the survivor is from Muchini compound here in Chipata,” explained Sakala in a short interview.