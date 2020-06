Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama speaks to journalist at his office in Lusaka Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says Zambia has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on May 27.

At a briefing today, Dr Malama said these were detected from 3061 tests, bringing the new cumulative total to 1099.

Meanwhile, Dr Malama said 133 people had been discharged.

Full story later.