    THE DRUG SUPPLY SCANDAL: How MoH awarded a $17m contract to a company that did not exist

    By ,
    • Honey Bee Pharmacy in Kamwala

    AN investigation has revealed that government, through the Ministry of Health, last year awarded a US$17 million contract for the supply of health centre kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which did not exist.

    Records at the ministry show that a solicitation document for the tender was issued on October 7, 2019 and the evaluation of bids was done on October 22, 2019, while the contract between Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited and Ministry of Health was signed on November 22, 2019.

    But Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) records do not show any company that existed prior to 2019 registered as Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited.

    Research showed that Honeybee Pharmacy had been a sole trading name for an individual named Imran Lunat.

    Julia Malunga
    Julia Malunga
    Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.

