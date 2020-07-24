Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya at her office during the handing over of the draft Self Regulatory Bill by Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma at her office in Lusaka on December 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says there will be no lockdown despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being recorded.

In a statement, Thursday, Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said Cabinet, however, emphasized that schools would remain closed as the pandemic was being brought under control.

“Cabinet agreed that the country would not be under lockdown but that all citizens must strictly follow the health guidelines. Cabinet also agreed that sensitization on COVID-19 must be scaled. Cabinet observed that the numbers of positive cases have continued to rise because citizens have relaxed on wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing. Cabinet called for all Zambians to be agents of change in the protection of lives. Cabinet also agreed that the remaining school classes that have not re-opened, including colleges and universities, shall remain closed. Cabinet would assess how the pandemic evolves before a decision is made on reopening. schools,” Siliya stated.

Siliya also announced that Cabinet approved the Banking and Financial Services Bill for publication, adding that it would be introduced in Parliament during the next sitting.

“Cabinet approved “The Banking and Financial Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020” for publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting. The Banking and Financial Services Act is being amended so as to, among others, revise the definition of insolvency in relation to a financial service provider. It highlights the actions to be taken by the Bank of Zambia when it takes possession of a financial service provider,” Siliya stated.

“It empowers a financial service provider or any interested person acting on behalf of the financial service provider to petition the 2 Minister to establish a tribunal. The tribunal would enquire into the decision of the Bank of Zambia to take possession of the financial service provider. Further, the implementation of the Bill, when enacted, will provide for the repayment of funds collected by an unlicensed person. It revises the jurisdiction of the tribunal to include hearing petitions on the taking of possession of a financial service provider by the Bank of Zambia; and it revises the priority of payment of debts in any compulsory winding-up or dissolution of a financial service provider.”

She said Cabinet also approved the Public Procurement Bill which would strengthen enforcement mechanisms in the regulation of procurements.

“Cabinet also approved “The Public Procurement Bill, 2020” for publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting. The repeal and replacement of the Public Procurement Act of 2008, was necessitated due to the need to enhance legislation on public procurement by including provisions that will strengthen enforcement mechanisms in the regulation of procurements, while also enhancing the participation of citizens in public procurement, through the use of electronic systems in the process. The strengthening of the oversight and regulatory role of the Zambia Public Procurement Authority is also emphasized in the Bill and that this is cardinal in public procurement. The Bill also allows for Zambians’ participation in matters pertaining to procurement as part of ensuring Zambians fully contribute to the development of their country,” read the statement.

Siliya stated that Cabinet had approved an 11 member Board for the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

“Cabinet approved an eleven 11 member Board for the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) in accordance with the provisions of the ZAQA Act No. 13 of 2011. The Higher Education Authority was established and has operated under the Zambia Qualification Authority Act No. 13 of 2011. Currently the Authority does not have a Board. There is a need, therefore, to appoint members of the Board in order to ensure key delivery milestones in the qualification accreditation sector and effective implementation of the National Qualification Framework. The appointment of the Board will result in improved performance of ZAQA and further enhance decision making in the provision of quality management in the institution,” Siliya stated.

She said Cabinet also approved a 12 member Board of the Copperbelt University governing council and a 14 member council for the Mulungushi governing council respectively.

“Cabinet also approved a 12 member Board of the Copperbelt University Governing Council in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013. Cabinet felt the need to have in place the Board as currently, the Copperbelt University is operating with an interim Governing Council which has resulted in delays in making timely policy decisions. The institution needs strategic decisions to be made that require the guidance of the Governing Council, thereby enhancing decision making in the provision of quality education at the institution,” read the statement.

“Further, Cabinet approved 14 member Council of the Mulungushi University Governing Council in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013. Cabinet felt the necessity to approve the appointment of the Members as currently Mulungushi University is operating with an interim Governing Council which has resulted in delays in making timely decisions. The institution needs strategic decisions to be made that require the guidance of the Governing Council.”

Siliya stated that Cabinet approved the revision and extension of the implementation of the New Financing Strategy for the three public universities for the period 2021 to 2025.

“Revised Financing Strategy for the Three Public Universities (Copperbelt University, Mulungushi University and University of Zambia) for the period 2021 to 2025. Cabinet also approved the revision and extension of the implementation of the New Financing Strategy for the three public universities for the period 2021 to 2025. In 2016, Government reviewed the financial challenges affecting the three public universities in the provision of higher education and to make recommendations on the sustainable way of financing university education. It is important for the Financing Strategy to be revised and extended from 2021 to 2025 in order to give Government and other stakeholders additional time to 4 attain milestones which were not reached in the previous implementation period. To date, the implementation of the Strategy has recorded considerable progress,” Siliya stated.

Meanwhile, Siliya stated that Cabinet approved the ratification of the Revised Convention on the recognition of academic qualifications in higher education in African States to promote academic freedom.

“Ratification of the Revised Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and other Academic Qualifications in Higher Education in African States. Cabinet approved the ratification of the Revised Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and other Academic Qualifications in Higher Education in African States in order to promote academic freedom. This is meant to strengthen and promote inter-regional and international co-operation in recognizing qualifications,” stated Siliya.

“It also puts in place effective quality assurance and accreditation mechanisms at the national, regional and continental levels and contributes to the harmonization of qualifications, taking into account current global trends. The Revised Convention builds on the 1981 Arusha Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and other Academic Qualifications in Higher Education in African States. Zambia is a signatory to the 1981 Convention.”