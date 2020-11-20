THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry wasted K3,278,124 on 90,000 litres of insecticide which expired because the sprayer kept on postponing works between 2018 and 2020. And the Report disclosed that a veterinary officer absconded from duty for eight months and was irregularly paid salaries in amounts totalling K107,232 for the period from January to August 2019. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, the ministry engaged hare Mix...



