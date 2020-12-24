The Human Right Commission (HRC) has called on government to immediately establish an inquest to identify the culprits responsible for the killing of a state prosecutor and a UPND sympathiser in Lusaka yesterday. And the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it has not seen any justification for the use of live ammunition on unarmed civilians. Meanwhile, several foreign diplomats accredited to Zambia including UK High Commissioner Nicolas Woolley and German Ambassador Anne Wagner-Mitchell have expressed shock at the shootings. On Wednesday, police shot dead State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and...



