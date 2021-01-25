DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says the ruling Patriotic Front should start looking for another candidate other than President Edgar Lungu to run in this year’s election. And Kalaba says President Lungu should be the first one to be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking when he featured on a South Power radio program in Mazabuka, Saturday, Kalaba said whether President Lungu stood or not, he would lose the elections. “As for President Edgar Lungu standing, don’t worry about it, that should be a problem. That one we will take...



