NKEYEMA UPND member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta says the PF’s massive and frequent cash donations to unsuspecting citizens around the country is tantamount to money laundering because there is no accountability. Commenting on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s K300,000 cash donation to Kabushi residents made on behalf of President Edgar Lungu for the construction of Kapalala Market, Mbangweta said the unrestrained splashing of funds to unsuspecting residents was tantamount to money laundering. He insisted that Zambia needed a transparent trail and audit for cash donations such as the one witnessed...



