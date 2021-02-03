POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Kaoma Goodhope in connection with the murder of Joseph Masiye Tembo, aged 57, of Kanyama Compound after a misunderstanding.

According to police spokesperson Esther Katongo, it is alleged that on February 2, 2021, at 14:00 hours, the deceased in the company of his colleague was at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary camp engaged in piecework as a cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Sgt Goodhope after a difference.

“Joseph Masiye Tembo (deceased now) was then rushed to Kanyama Clinic where he was admitted and later died at about 22.00 hours and the body has been taken to UTH Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Katongo stated in a statement, Wednesday.

She added that the officer escaped after the incident, but that a manhunt was subsequently launched.

Katongo has since appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police station.

She warned that police would not shield any officer in a habit of conducting themselves outside the provisions of the law, and that all those found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Discipline is the cornerstone of the Zambia Police, hence anyone that will conduct themselves to the contrary shall have themselves to blame,” stated Katongo, who also appealed to the relatives of the deceased and members of the public to remain calm as relevant authorities looked into the matter.