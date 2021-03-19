Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati and his deputy national secretary Ambassador Joyce Musenge at the people’s national assembly elections in Lusaka on March 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEWLY-elected Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati says voters have the opportunity to put in place the change they want ahead of this year’s general election. And Mutati has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to put human life ahead of politics by not allowing selective enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile, Mutati says the biggest challenge Zambia has is debt. In his acceptance speech shortly after retaining the MDC presidency at the people’s national congress held at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mutati said voters now had to...