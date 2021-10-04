ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has been accused of sanctioning illegal and unilateral decisions made by Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board chairperson Monde Kabwela. Some ERB officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity said Kapala has given instructions to the board that all his directives, verbal or written, issued through Kabwela must be adhered to without question, contrary to the guidance given by President Hakainde Hichilema during the induction of ministers. When contacted, Kapala admitted issuing the directive, but said he expected the board members to call him if they were...



