VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says road blocks should be considered again, not as a measure to inconvenience people, but to ensure that there is enforcement of the law on public roads. Speaking during the burial ceremony of the victims of an accident which occurred last week on the Chingwere Road junction along Great North Road, Vice-President Nalumango said there was need for routine checks on the roads to ensure that people were driving properly. “Whilst having reduced physical presence, remember there was an outcry of too many road blocks on the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.