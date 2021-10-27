FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says investigative wings should extract as much information as possible from suspects in instances where they grant amnesty from prosecution to enable them investigate or prosecute other people connected to the matter. In an interview, Mwitwa agreed with sentiments that section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act saved on the cost of investigations and prosecution. “Well, at present, section 80 of the Act is part of our laws and was enacted by Parliament then to allow the State to grant amnesty to...
