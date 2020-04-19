Home / Breaking News / Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases

Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases

By on 19 Apr 2020

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya gives a COVID-19 update

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the 19-year-old girl from Bauleni Compound has died of COVID-19.

And Dr Chilufya says the country has recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 61.

Full story later.

