Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new casesBy Julia Malunga on 19 Apr 2020
MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the 19-year-old girl from Bauleni Compound has died of COVID-19.
And Dr Chilufya says the country has recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 61.
Full story later.
