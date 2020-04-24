COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches

Menu
COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churchesBy Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Apr 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has announced that Zambia recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, four of which are health workers.
President Lungu has, however, decided to reopen churches with a condition that they adhere to prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks.
President Lungu has also allowed golfing activities.
Meanwhile, during his address today, the Head of State said food security would be the biggest problem post COVID-19.
Full story later.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
