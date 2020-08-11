THE Chamber of Mines says it will stand by what it earlier stated that the Mineral Royalty Tax dropped by 12 percent and not the six percent announced by the Zambia Revenue Authority. Last week, ZRA Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda said the Chamber of Mines should not alarm the nation by issuing false statements on Mineral Royalty Tax. But responding to a press query, Chamber president Goodwell Mateyo said the chamber stood by its position. “I believe the Commissioner-General was referring to a report produced by the Chamber of Mines. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.