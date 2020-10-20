ECONOMIST Trevor Simumba says Zambia should swiftly reach an agreement in principle with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on an economic programme to allay investors’ fears and avoid an imminent debt default. The Zambian government wants relief on its debt interest repayments from commercial creditors, which is estimated to provide as much as US $1 billion in relief, but has so far failed to get any positive feedback from Eurobond bondholders. Last week, Zambia skipped a coupon instalment repayment on its US $3 billion Eurobond, accelerating the likelihood of a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.