HOUSING and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale says a total of US$ 73,653,356.30 has been released towards the completion of the Kazungula bridge project with a balance of US$ 8,689,284.84 which will be paid before the end of this year. Responding to a query, Mwale said the assertions being circulated via social media, purporting that the Zambian Government had failed to pay its dues and would not honour the outstanding amount owed to the contractor were not correct. “To date, an amount of US$ 82,342,641.14 has been certified on the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.