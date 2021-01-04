ZESCO corporate affairs manager Dr John Kunda says the utility company is systematically ending load shedding by reducing the hours of power rationing. In July last year, the utility company announced that it would completely end load shedding by December 2020. Asked whether the utility had stuck to its pronouncement, Kunda said Zesco intended to end load shedding intelligently by slowly phasing it out. “The answer to whether load shedding has ended is yes and no. We have seen gradual reduction of load shedding. The reason for load shedding was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.