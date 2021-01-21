Cars queue up to refuel at Spectra filling station along Mosi oa Tunya Road in Woodlands due to fuel shortages in Lusaka on January 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr Kafula Mubanga says fuel pump prices are likely to be adjusted upwards despite the government’s decision to waive the importation of finished petroleum products. On Tuesday, government announced that it had granted OMC’s a waiver to import petroleum products for a six-month period effective January 1. Commenting on the development, Dr Mubanga said that while government’s incentives to help secure the commodity were welcome, there was still a chance that fuel prices would increase given the huge market share multinational firms...