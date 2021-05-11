Ministry of finance permanent secretary Mukuli Chikuba speaks during International Monitory Fund (IMF) Sub-Saharan Regional Economic Outlook for 2017 at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 4, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Finance permanent secretary Mukuli Chikuba says government, Lazard Freres a French firm and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently running debt numbers. Last year, the government awarded a US$5 million tender for the provision of advisory services in relation to its debt management to the French firm over a delivery period of three years. Speaking during a virtual meeting organized by Zambian Financial Sector Deepening (FSD Zambia), Chikuba said government was still engaging the firm. “Yes, Lazard is still under engagement. It is a three year lease...