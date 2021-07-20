THE Bank of Zambia has purchased 478.76 Kgs of gold at a cost of K604.3 million since December 2020. In a brief statement issued yesterday, the Bank of Zambia Communications Division stated that 391.92 Kgs of gold was purchased from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc at a cost of K500.5 million, while 86.84 Kgs was purchased from the Zambia Gold Company at a cost of K103.8 million. “The Bank of Zambia has purchased 478.76 Kgs (15,392 ounces) of gold at a cost of K604.3 million since December, 2020. This is broken...



