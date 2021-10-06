FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the total government external debt as at June 2021, stood at US$14.48 billion. And Dr Musokotwane says the growth of external debt from less than $2 billion in 2011 to its current levels reflects one of the worst economic blunders during the last 10 years and has significantly contributed to the suffering being experienced today. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane says by the first quarter of next year, the country should have an IMF programme in place which is going to provide more...



