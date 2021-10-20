Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane during the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the 2022 National Budget will be presented to Parliament on October 29, 2021. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Dr Musokotwane said the new administration had set poverty reduction, employment creation, and creation of a conducive environment for investment as some of the priority areas. The minister said this during a wrap-up budget consultative meeting with various stakeholders. “Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the 2022 National Budget...