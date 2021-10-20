FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the 2022 National Budget will be presented to Parliament on October 29, 2021. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Dr Musokotwane said the new administration had set poverty reduction, employment creation, and creation of a conducive environment for investment as some of the priority areas. The minister said this during a wrap-up budget consultative meeting with various stakeholders. “Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced that the 2022 National Budget...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe