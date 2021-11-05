AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Phiri says government will not engage local transporters to distribute farming inputs in the 2021/2022 agricultural season because it owes them huge arrears. Rendering a ministerial statement in Parliament, Wednesday, Phiri said government’s focus was to dismantle the debt before accumulating more arrears. “Madam Speaker, in addition to the suspension of supplementary packs, allow me to clarify on the non-engagement of transporters in the 2021/2022 agricultural season. As you may be aware, government will not engage local transporters in the districts. This measure has been taken to...



