THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the retail fuel pump prices by K3.54 for petrol and K4.56 for diesel effective midnight, December 16. Petrol has been adjusted from K17.62 to K21.16 while Diesel has been adjusted from K15.59 to K20.15. Low Sulphur Gas has been adjusted from K17.82 to K22.29, while Kerosene has remained the same at K15.59. Following the announcement yesterday, Lusaka motorists flooded various filling stations across the city to purchase the commodity in bulk before the increment took effect. During a media briefing, Thursday, ERB board…...



