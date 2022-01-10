PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is optimistic that Zambia and China’s conversations will lead to a paradigm shift from borrowing for consumption to borrowing for investment while encouraging joint ventures. Speaking when he held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie, Friday, President Hichilema said he discussed trade and investment opportunities with the envoy from the world’s second largest economy. “Today we held a very cordial meeting with His Excellency, Mr Li Jie, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia. We discussed trade and investment opportunities, Chinese government’s support to…...
