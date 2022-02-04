FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says people lack understanding of how the inflation rate is measured and that is why they question why prices of goods are still high after a drop in inflation. In an interview, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said there were so many factors which were considered when calculating inflation. “Our target is that there’s change in these prices otherwise the inflation rate must be small and this is what we are seeing declining. Which price are we talking about? Statisticians don’t use only one…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.