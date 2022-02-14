Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga says business in every sector is likely to improve by the end of the year because government and its cooperating partners are offloading a lot of money into the market. And Mubanga has advised people to formalize their businesses, clubs, and cooperatives following the release of CDF guidelines. In an interview, Friday, Mubanga said because of the goodwill which the UPND government had, cooperating partners were offloading a lot of money into the market. “By the end of the year, at every…...