VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says Western Province requires urgent and rapid transformation in order to turn around economic fortunes to support government’s developmental agenda. And Vice-President Nalumango says Western Province’s endowment in land and water and its proximity to huge markets in Angola, Congo DR and Namibia makes the province an ideal location for investment in crop farming, livestock, fisheries sub-sectors as well as in renewable energy projects. Speaking during the launch of the preparations for the Western Province tourism and investment expo under the theme “Rapid Economic Transformation through Increased…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.