ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says whereas the government is not going back to subsidies, it plans to start buying oil products in bulk from June onwards in the face of increased international prices. In a statement, Wednesday, Kapala said government would work to ensure that it can accurately calculate the shipping costs and other costs to get the pump price, and avoid the end-user having to pay even higher costs. “My office is also working with other arms of government to see how best to respond to the new world…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.