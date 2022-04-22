OIL Marketing Companies Association of Zambia president Dr Kafula Mubanga says government should not rule out private sector participation as it engages in an oil deal with Angola. Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga recently shared on his Facebook page that Zambia had asked Angola to consider supplying refined fuel on a government-to-government, business-to-government, and business-to-business basis in order to have access to refined petroleum and diesel at concessional prices. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Kafula said although the move was welcome, it threatened private sector participation in…...



