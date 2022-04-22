Noel Nkhoma makes his contribution during the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) board chairman Noel Nkoma says there is a potential risk of the inflation rate getting out of control due to current happenings in the global economy. And UPND chairman for energy Charles Kaisala says while his party stands by its campaign promise of reducing the cost of fuel, the pump price was currently high due to the global crisis. Speaking on Ubuntu YouTube channel’s current economic situation in Zambia programme, Wednesday, Nkoma said the government was putting in place measures to mitigate the impact of…...